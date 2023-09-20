Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 20, 2023 - Global intel analysis and warnings with Jeffrey Prather

0:00 Intro

9:55 Interview with Jeffrey Prather

1:11:40 Other News

1:15:52 Ukraine

1:29:05 Korea

1:37:55 Ban of Motherhood

1:53:38 Tom Hanks





- RFK, Jr. raises $2.2 million with Eric Clapton benefit

- RFK has huge cross-party appeal and charisma

- Zelensky fires six corrupt defense ministers caught in scandals

- Comic Hasan Minhaj FABRICATED stories of racial discrimination to pretend he was the victim

- #Ukraine confirmed to have Gonzalo Lira in prison - incarcerated for "speech crimes"

- Why is the USA sending money to defend "democracy" in Ukraine when they criminalize people for speech?

- #CDC confirms it takes one million jabs to prevent just one death... while injuring 100,000+

- NYT admits civilian market explosion was caused by Ukrainian missile, not Russian

- Korea joins investigation into Apple's iPhone 12 high radiation emissions

- British medical council erases the word "mother" in latest cultural attack on womanhood

- Full interview with former DIA intelligence operative Jeffrey Prather

- US cities will collapse, Western Europe headed into ruin

- "Woke" US military can't fight ANY war, and morale has collapsed





