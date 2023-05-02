It's Going Down! Total Collapse In Regional Banks, DOW Falls 500 Points, Labor Market In Freefall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- What's Next? Who knows to be frank but everything went just a little bit turbo, starting with a total collapse in regional banks... And despite the Biden admin claiming that FRC was just another 'outlier' business model, PacWest, Western Alliance, and Zions (among others) are in a freefall...
The majors all instantly puked at the US cash open, led by Small Caps.
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/st-...
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/01/stock...
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos