Your CRIMINAL "Government" don't want you knowing the health benefits of RAW MILK
America at War
266 views • 6 months ago

This is exactly why the #OrganizedCrime syndicate known as "government" sends Federal Agents with guns and body armor to raid Amish farms who sell RAW MILK!

They are afraid that you might get HEALTHY, and no longer enrich them and their criminal friends within Big Pharma!

The fact that ALL OF THESE PEOPLE have not already been tarred and feathered for their crimes against humanity makes me wonder about people, and question whether they have the "will to live" or not!

There is a thing in this world called JUSTICE....
And it's time that the criminals in "government" meet up with it!

healthpoliticsfoodeviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawraw milkfraudcorporation
