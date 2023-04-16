THE SCIENCE 💉 DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH EXPOSES MRNA IN FOOD SUPPLY, BAD BATCHES INTERVIEW WITH DAVID G

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20230413/15655880/The-Science-Dr-Peter-McCullough-Exposes-mRNA-in.htm 💉🧬
David Gornoski is joined by Dr. Peter McCullough for a conversation on mRNA detected in our food supply; what kind of foods we should avoid; the challenge posed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; the value of food fortification; bad Pfizer batches; why Japan returned millions of vials; and more.
Buy Dr. McCullough's new book here: https://www.amazon.com/COURAGE-FACE-COVID-19-Hospitalization-Bio-Pharmaceutical/dp/B09ZLVWMD9
Dr. McCullough's Substack: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com
Check out the website of Public Health News here: https://publichealth.news
Visit A Neighbor's Choice website at https://aneighborschoice.com
Intro and outro music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine