BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SCIENCE 💉 DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH EXPOSES MRNA IN FOOD SUPPLY, BAD BATCHES INTERVIEW WITH DAVID G
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1184 views • 04/16/2023

Source: https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20230413/15655880/The-Science-Dr-Peter-McCullough-Exposes-mRNA-in.htm 💉🧬


David Gornoski is joined by Dr. Peter McCullough for a conversation on mRNA detected in our food supply; what kind of foods we should avoid; the challenge posed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; the value of food fortification; bad Pfizer batches; why Japan returned millions of vials; and more.


Buy Dr. McCullough's new book here: https://www.amazon.com/COURAGE-FACE-COVID-19-Hospitalization-Bio-Pharmaceutical/dp/B09ZLVWMD9


Dr. McCullough's Substack: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com

Check out the website of Public Health News here: https://publichealth.news

Visit A Neighbor's Choice website at https://aneighborschoice.com


Intro and outro music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine

Keywords
food supplyjapanwhite genocidemorgenthau planpfizercoronaviruscovid19plandemicmrnadr peter mcculloughbad batchesdavid gornoskiextermination agendareturn of vials
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy