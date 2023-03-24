Russia's Secret 9/11 Files + Illuminati card game predicts future 🎯 ♦️♠️

Russia sent 📤 its secret 9/11 files to an alternative media publication (Veterans Today) in early 2014 in retaliation for the NATO coup in Kiev, Ukraine. Article links are below. Russia revealed that nuclear weapons that were originally smuggled outside the US - were used to bring down the twin towers. That stolen nukes were brought back and hidden within the New York embassy of a foreign regime and then planted within the twin towers. Russia also reveals that virtually all the NATO nations have nuclear weapons that were secretly and illegally sent to them by the United States. 😲 The illuminati card game (released in 1994) has a card called "Terrorist Nuke" which shows the twin towers being destroyed by a nuclear weapon. The card game also accurately predicts many other things.









https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2014/05/20/too-classified-to-publish-bush-nuclear-piracy-exposed/





An updated version of the above article that has more information added: https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/11/censored-vt-restored-too-classified-to-publish-russia-opens-files-on-nuclear-9-11-and-israeli-proliferation/





This article has an interesting preface; the rest of the article is a copy of the article at the very top: http://web.archive.org/web/20140602083102/http://www.storyleak.com/911-russia-presents-evidence-against-us-uk-and-israel-co-conspirators/