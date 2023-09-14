BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who’s Winning, the Patriots or the Globalists?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
09/14/2023

Alex Newman is a senior editor for The New American magazine, the author of Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind the Scenes, and a frequent speaker around the U.S. on issues related to the multifaceted attack on America. Alex also spoke at The John Birch Society’s 2023 Leadership Conference on the engineered energy famine. In this interview with host of The New American TV Paul Dragu, Alex answers the question: Who’s winning, the patriots or the globalists?

Keywords
alex newmanjohn birch societythe new americancarbon capturepaul dragu
