THE IMPARTIAL TRUTH & Ukraine Today -- Everything We Were Taught Is A LIE – IT MUST END WITH US! RIGHT NOW‼️

The first casualty of war is ALWAYS the TRUTH... Here lie the accounts of Adolf Hitler’s pleas to the world prior to the largest bloodshed in mankind’s history, World War 2. His speech in the Reichstag, Berlin on July 19th, 1940 was broadcast live on 1,000 radio stations in over 30 countries, and printed in numerous newspapers, yet the true globalist powers that sought the war, did not want peace. They wanted WW2, and their lies, falsified "history", and propaganda still persist today.

👉Nota Bene: It is ESSENTIAL TO UNDERSTAND THAT when reading things like 'jews", and "jewish roots", that the jews spoken of and referred to, are NO TRUE JEWS. They are of Khazarian origin, 👉as is further explained in the text hereunder👈, for they have not a spot of Jewish Hebrew blood in their veins.

Later they found that FDR had also some "jewish" roots. Yes he was a ridiculous idiot of a president, a Zionist puppet of the same Khazarian Mafia globalist cabal, that is destroying our lives today, and that is undertaking their unlawful Coup d'état on the sovereignty and all life on the planet today, just like that fool of a drunk Churchill. And Stalin is also confirmed to have "jewish" roots. These 3 men colluded in destroying the world, including their own countries. Ironically, Russia are holding up the best against international "jewish", I.E. Khazarian mafia globalist cabal decay.

Adolf Hitler’s most poignant orations during the second World War, which had been buried for almost a century, are now available for the world to hear, along with English subtitles. He was the most beloved German ruler and, together with John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK), the last world leader to stand up to the Khazarian Mafia Crypto-"jewish" Communist New World Order Agenda. If he had won WWII, the entire world would, now today, not be still fighting anymore, against that same Khazarian Mafia New World Order clique.

👉 Accuse your enemy of what you are doing, as you are doing it to create confusion.

~ Karl Marx

Visit the voices of the past to bear witness to the TRUTH side of history. The unabridged Adolf Hitler, who tried incessantly to avoid the continuation of the senseless war. Stark contrast to the Masonic Western Allies and their pet "Jewish" Communist Bolsheviks in the East. They said Adolf Hitler was a warmonger who wanted to rule the world and subjugate all non-Germanic people. He did not, THEY lied. I say take an impartial look at history and learn the real Adolf Hitler.

THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA COUP D'ÉTAT ON THE ENTIRE PLANET



A Few Impressions of Germany's Revival Under Hitler, plus Some Words Spoken by Josef Goebbels, Addressed to the Communist “jew” World Order, & Closing Words Spoken by Hitler - in Color

https://www.brighteon.com/dfa8ec53-bfab-4eb3-abe2-5440e345afd7





