By law, who must pay and/or withhold Social Security and Medicare taxes? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
61 views • 10/27/2023

Do your paystubs show deductions from your pay (or that of your employees) for “Social Security tax” and “Medicare tax”, or maybe “OASDI” and “Hospital Insurance”, or even both taxes on one line showing “FICA taxes”? Where is the law that imposes this tax on you as either an employer or employee? What does the law say about who is required to pay this tax?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, exposes the SHOCKING TRUTH about the misapplication of this tax on American employees AND EMPLOYERS, and what you can do about it.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to Income Tax Freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contention
