Double Down News: Israel is a Terrorist State (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIrrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-
https://youtu.be/qMpMDzMOjQ0?si=yZhy2xB0uigsJTsJ
18 Oct 2023“Israel has killed over 1,000 children, where’s the outrage?”
Matt Kennard's New Book: Silent Coup How Corporations Overthrew Democracy ► https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/silent-coup-9781350269989/
Join the Future of Journalism ► https://www.patreon.com/DoubleDownNews
Support DDN ► https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC&source=url&ssrt=1697629540395