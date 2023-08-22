BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 21
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
86 views • 08/22/2023

▪️Ukrainian units again used drones to attack Moscow.

One drone was grounded by EW means near the village of Pokrovskoye. Another was shot down over the Istra district, two people were injured when the wreckage fell.

▪️Another drone hit Shaykovka airbase in the Kaluga region.

The drone was intercepted over the territory of the facility: according to preliminary data, no damage or casualties were reported.

▪️Belgorod region was also massively raided by Ukrainian drones.

One of the drones dropped shells on Novostroyevka-Vtoraya. Other UAVs were neutralized by air defense units.

▪️In the Kupyansk sector, fierce fighting continues in the vicinity of Sinkivka and in the settlements to the east of it.

Despite statements by some sources about the liberation of the village, part of the locality continues to be controlled by the AFU.

▪️On the southern flank of the Bakhmut defense, enemy assault groups attempted to attack the Russian positions near Andriyivka.

The enemy moving towards the railroad embankment was spotted and destroyed by targeted artillery strikes.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, AFU units managed to break through to the center of Robotyne at the cost of significant losses.

Russian forces, supported by artillery, are attempting to push the enemy back to their original lines.

▪️To the west, Ukrainian units are carrying out disturbing sabotage sorties near P’yatykhatky.

Russian forces promptly suppress them, preventing the enemy from seizing the initiative in the area.


Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsaugust 21digestrussian military operation
