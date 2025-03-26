© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL REVELATIONS
5
486 views • 5 months ago
EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL REVELATIONS: The DOJ Raid On The NYC Headquarters Of The FBI Retrieved Over 14 TB Of Secret Epstein Investigation Material That Identified Hundreds Of New Child Victims
FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Went On To Reveal From FBI Sources At The DC Headquarters That Kash Patel Has Ordered The FBI Nationwide To Treat The Epstein Cover-Up Investigation As Their Highest Priority & Is Distributing The Motherload Of Pedo-Gate Files To Offices Across The Nation
