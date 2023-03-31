False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari Steers Israeli Street Protests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is the Technocratic Historian, & Author Yuval Noah Harari leading the largest street protests in the history of Israel? Harari is Hellbent on leading humanity astray from our Heavenly Father, and he is Indwelled with the Spirit of the Antichrist, yet he's more likely just another False Prophet Candidate as we rapidly are heading into Da End Zone Days!