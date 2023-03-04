© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a person, from a man, who has been vaccinated."
-- Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt
Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt: Autopsies Show The mRNA Vaccine SHREDS People From Within!
Report 58: Part 2
“Autopsies Reveal Medical Atrocities of Genetic Therapies Being Used Against a Respiratory Virus”
By Robert W. Chandler, MD, MBA
The Daily Clout
March 3, 2023
https://dailyclout.io/report-58-part-2-autopsies-reveal-medical-atrocities-of-genetic-therapies-being-used-against-a-respiratory-virus/#page
Histopathological reevaluation of serious adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination
Professor Arne Burkhardt
Pathologist
Reutlingen, Germany
Professor Dr. Arne Burkhardt gave an update on his series of autopsy and biopsy cases associated with Spike associated gene therapy entitled “Histopathological reevaluation of serious adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination” at the January 2023 Pandemic Strategies: Lessons and Strategies conference in Stockholm Sweden, presented by the Swedish physician group Läkaruppropet. (The Doctors’ Call)
