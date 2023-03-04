"If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a person, from a man, who has been vaccinated."

-- Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt

Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt: Autopsies Show The mRNA Vaccine SHREDS People From Within!

Report 58: Part 2

“Autopsies Reveal Medical Atrocities of Genetic Therapies Being Used Against a Respiratory Virus”

By Robert W. Chandler, MD, MBA

The Daily Clout

March 3, 2023

https://dailyclout.io/report-58-part-2-autopsies-reveal-medical-atrocities-of-genetic-therapies-being-used-against-a-respiratory-virus/#page

Histopathological reevaluation of serious adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination

Professor Arne Burkhardt

Pathologist

Reutlingen, Germany

Professor Dr. Arne Burkhardt gave an update on his series of autopsy and biopsy cases associated with Spike associated gene therapy entitled “Histopathological reevaluation of serious adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination” at the January 2023 Pandemic Strategies: Lessons and Strategies conference in Stockholm Sweden, presented by the Swedish physician group Läkaruppropet. (The Doctors’ Call)

https://lakaruppropet.se/



