How Can We Hear the Voice of God Today?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
40 views • 9 months ago

In this devotional message, the speaker emphasizes the importance of listening to and obeying the voice of God. Drawing parallels with Noah's experience as described in Genesis and Hebrews, the speaker highlights how Noah heard God's warning about the impending flood and obediently built the ark, saving his family. In modern times, amidst numerous distractions and voices, it's crucial to discern God's voice, which aligns with His word. The speaker urges the audience to yield to God, heed His warnings, and prepare for the Lord's return, underscoring the urgency with references to current events like the frequency of death in their community. The session concludes with a prayer for comfort, encouragement, and guidance.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:33 The Message of Elijah Hoffman's Song
01:59 The Importance of Listening to God's Voice
03:15 Noah's Obedience to God's Voice
05:29 God's Continued Communication
07:47 The Urgency of Being Ready
08:36 Conclusion and Prayer

Keywords
christjesuslast daysnoahend timereturn
