President Trump Freaking out the Dems

President Donald Trump’s whirlwind second term is anything but a lame duck presidency, CNN poll analyst Harry Enten was forced to admit.

“I think there was this concern among some folks that Donald Trump would come in for a second term and kind of be a lame duck. He ain‘t no lame duck. If anything, he’s a soaring eagle,” Enten said in a segment Tuesday.

The pollster said Trump’s signing of 111 executive orders in less than three months of taking office shows he’s moving on his campaign promises – and in record fashion.

“The bottom line is, whether you like Trump or you don‘t like him, you can‘t say that he‘s come in and not try to deliver on what he at least believes were his promises on the campaign trail. And he‘s doing so in historic fashion,” the poll analyst went on to say.

Enten added that a recent CNN/SSRS poll showed 86% of Americans agree Trump’s approach to the presidency is “completely different,” once again proving he doesn’t meet the lame duck description.

