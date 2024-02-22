2024: The Second Great Depression 02/22/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we take a second look at newspaper headlines given to Chris Reed. Pastor Stan also shares brand new information on these headlines and with all the warnings given to God’s Prophets, we can assume that the Second Great Depression might hit us all in 2024.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support