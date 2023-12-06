SHaDoWCa7 sings Stolen Child (Loreena McKennitt)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Reupload of original post on October 16, 2012.

As she so often did, SHaDoWCa7 took the liberty of changing the lyrics of this song to suit her own taste. She could take almost any song and make it her own, or as they say, "bring it home."



---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Stolen Child

Where dips the rocky mountains,

To a soft and winter lake,

There lies a frosty island,

Where flapping herons wake.

With the sound of soothing rhyme,

Let me sing for you a time,

Of a world so far it seems,

Can be only found in dreams.

CHORUS:

Come away, O human child,

To the beauties of the wild,

Where your sorrows melt away,

For the world's more full of weeping,

Than ye can understand.

As the waves of moonlight beckon,

For you to join me there.

As the soft, white jasmine petals,

Drift through the snowy air,

As the sounds of silence cease,

The melody of rest brings peace,

As the purring lions dance,

In the winter-tide brilliance,

As the sky above us glows.

And no more our troubles find us,

In this land that's free of woes.

CHORUS

Where the wandering waters fountain,

In the pools across the dale,

You can eye the reindeer prancing,

To their long forgotten tales.

As they leap and jump and bound,

Our hearts beat to the sound,

Under frosted, ivory sky,

With their sparkling antlers high,

Their hoof-beats serenade,

As we ride across the glade,

Through the silvery, silken snow,

In a wintry wonderland,

With the brisk wind at our backs.

Let me take you there...

CHORUS

As you close your eyes in slumber,

May you take me by the hand.

Let us go where joy and laughter,

Ne'r cease in that fair land.

CHORUS

Yes, the world's more full of weeping than you can understand.

