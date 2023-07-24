EXPOSING TOP DOWN CORRUPTION WITH 2 FBI WHISTLEBLOWERS

https://danhappel.com/fbi-whistleblowers-stephen-friend-and-nate-cain/Until we reestablish Justice For All, we will have Justice for None. The system is broken and we must fix it NOW!

Every day we are confronted with new revelations of undeniable corruption and collusion, but little or nothing comes of it unless it is directed toward conservatives or traditional American values.

The ever evolving political bias of televised media first came to America in a big way back in the 1950s with the McCarthy/un-American Activities Hearings, the Kennedy(s)/MLK assassinations, Civil Rights Movement, Viet Nam War Reporting, Richard Nixon/Watergate, the Church Commission, the Iran /Contra Investigations, Bill Clinton's China Gate/Bimbo Eruptions, and has accelerated since.

The most important take-away from all of these instances of mass media/television reporting is the way some things are massively exposed (some would say overexposed) while others are barely or not mentioned by the mainstream media.

Interestingly, this over/under reporting has evolved over time as more and more of media are consolidated under globalist billionaire and CCP Chinese ownership.

An obvious political bias has accelerated tenfold during the past several decades until it is impossible to sweep under the rug. This bias is undeniably pro-globalist and protects those within the establishment uni-party political class against outsiders and those threatening to expose plans to end national sovereignty........including America's.

Also:

Check out G. Edward Griffin's Red Pill Expo: www.theredpillexpo.com