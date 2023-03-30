BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Using Your Liberty Dollar Account, Paying Bills, Family & Friends with Silver Digitally
42 views • 03/30/2023

Are you sick of inflation? High transaction costs? Now you can pay your bills and send your family/friends funds with digital silver. Protect you hard earned assets by buying silver that you can transfer and use digitally without having to worry about paying high transaction fees of 3% - 5%. Now you can send funds that are based on the real price of silver for an easy $0.35 transaction fee. Keep your money out of the US dollar and pay your buys as needed with your money that is based on the price of the precious metal of silver.

If you do not have an account with Liberty Dollar yet, please sign up for a free account here: https://davekettner.com/ldfafreeaccount


 Enjoy!

Dave

Keywords
banking collapsedave kettnersilver investingliberty dollar silversending silver digitallyprotection from inflationsending funds cheaply
