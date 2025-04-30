© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American farmer reports that soil tests show aluminum levels five times higher than previous measurements. His GMO crops thrive, but heirloom seed crops are suddenly failing.
Concerns arise about Bill Gates' development of GMO seeds designed for aluminum-rich soil, suggesting a potential agenda by powerful figures to dominate the food supply through exclusive control of viable seeds.
They are altering the natural DNA of the earth.