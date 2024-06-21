🌟 The Difference Between a Perfectionist and a Continuous Improvement Mindset 🌟

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Being wrong isn't a setback; it's a stepping stone. At Doomberg, we believe you can't improve until you make a mistake.
Every mistake is an opportunity to grow and learn. 💡
One of our core principles is to always follow a distinct operational plan with extreme discipline.
If something goes wrong, it’s either:
* The process wasn't followed.
* The process needs improvement.
* Join us in embracing mistakes as opportunities for continuous improvement. 🌱✨
🎧 Want to listen to the full episode? Click the link in the bio or the description above!