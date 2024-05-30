⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (30 May, 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (30 May 2024)

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Tikhoye, Konstantinovka, and Granov (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the enemy were repelled near Glubokoye and Staritsa (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 225 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 43rd Mechanised Brigade and 112nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks launched by the AFU assault detachments were repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 445 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 67th Territorial Defence Brigade near Konstantinovka and Noviy (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade was repelled near Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 305 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station.

Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed in that direction.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade and 24th Mechanised Brigade near Semyonovka and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 47th and 110th mechanised brigades were repelled near Ocheretino and Novopokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 335 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles. In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and one 100-mm MT-12 anti-tank gun were neutralised. ▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and repelled one attack launched by units of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, two Polish-made 152-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle. ▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 23rd National Guard Brigade near Mariyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 112 areas during the day.

▫️The Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian uncrewed surface vehicles in the north-western part of the Black Sea. ▫️One Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down by air defence units. Air defence units destroyed 24 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, and one U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missile.

📊 In total, 606 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 air defence missile systems, 16,201 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,324 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,957 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,112 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

