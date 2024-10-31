BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Church Leadership and Civic Responsibility: A Call to Action The Role of Faith in Politics"
uncommonsense1
uncommonsense1
3 followers
7 months ago


In this enlightening interview with George Barna, we delve into his latest study revealing a concerning trend: record numbers of Christians are choosing not to vote in the upcoming election. Barna discusses the key findings, including the factors contributing to this voter apathy, such as disillusionment with candidates and a perceived lack of representation. We explore the implications for the church and society, and the critical role that faith leaders can play in encouraging civic engagement among their congregants. Join us as we unpack these insights and consider how Christians can reclaim their voice in the political arena.Show more

Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial
Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/

