Biden aides express grave concern over President’s old age
Published 2 months ago

Current and former aides to Joe Biden have expressed concern about the President’s age heading into the 2024 election. Some former administration officials say President Biden should acknowledge his age more explicitly to assuage voters' concerns, according to Axios. "His age is clearly something voters are worried about, fairly or not, and yelling, 'Nuh-uh' isn't cutting it,” a former official told Axios. Former US president Donald Trump overtook Biden as the preferred candidate for the 2024 general election among young voters in the latest Fox News Poll. In a fresh blow to the Democratic Party, 41 per cent of the respondents under 30 said they favoured Trump while only 28 per cent backed Biden for another term in office.


