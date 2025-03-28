Up to 100k feared dead in devastating Myanmar earthquake as Bangkok declared ‘disaster zone’

Myanmar Earthquake death toll ‘up to 100k’ as Bangkok declared 'disaster zone'.

Videos show water gushing from a rooftop pool and a high-rise building collapse as a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand.

Up to 100,000 are feared dead with dozens still trapped under mountains of rubble after skyscrapers, religious buildings and family homes crumbled to the ground.

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Myanmar and Thailand: What We Know So Far

➡️The earthquake struck 33 km southwest of Mandalay, a city with a population of around 1.2 million.

➡️The magnitude was recorded at 7.9 by the China Earthquake Administration and 7.7 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

➡️Tremors were felt in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

➡️A second earthquake, measuring 6.4, hit Myanmar 12 minutes later.

➡️A bridge over the Irrawaddy River, spanning more than 1 km, collapsed. [Video]

➡️The historic Mandalay Palace was partially destroyed.

➡️Many injured individuals have been taken to hospitals in Myanmar’s capital.

➡️In Bangkok, a building collapsed. At least 43 workers are trapped under rubble.

➡️The Thai Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency in Bangkok.

➡️The Russian Embassy in Myanmar has not received any reports of Russian citizens being affected.