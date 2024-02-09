BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Left Coast News Olympia Watch; Inmate Perks, Gun Rights, Property Tax & More!
16 views • 02/09/2024

SB5427 Hate Crime Hotline to Sideshow Bob

SB5906 Opioid Epidemic

SB 6021 Tablets for Prisoners and more

SB5981 Early Release & Rental Assistance for Juvenile's

SB5893 Gate Money Increase for Inmates

SB5770 Property Tax Limit Repeal

SB5444 More Gun Free Zones

HB2384 & 2485 Traffic Camera's

Thanks for listening! Please subscribe, like and share! For more visit:

leftcoastnews.net


#leftcoastnews #olympianews #olympiawatch #olympiapolitics #walegislature #washingtonlegislature #wademocrats #wabills #walaws #wapolitics #wapoliticalnews #washingtonpolitics #gunrights #secondamendment #wadoc #propertytax #criminaljustice #washingtonnews #seattlenews #inslee #jayinslee #shtf #shtfnews #prep #prepper #preppernews #societalcollapse #governmentoverreach

Keywords
gun rightssecond amendmentpreppershtfcriminal justiceprepjay insleeproperty taxinsleeseattle newsshtf newswa legislaturewa democratswa billsleft coast newsolympia newsolympia watchwashington newswashington legislatureolympia politicswa lawswa politicswa political newswashington politicswa doc
