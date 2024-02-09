Left Coast News Olympia Watch; Inmate Perks, Gun Rights, Property Tax & More!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SB5427 Hate Crime Hotline to Sideshow Bob
SB5906 Opioid Epidemic
SB 6021 Tablets for Prisoners and more
SB5981 Early Release & Rental Assistance for Juvenile's
SB5893 Gate Money Increase for Inmates
SB5770 Property Tax Limit Repeal
SB5444 More Gun Free Zones
HB2384 & 2485 Traffic Camera's
leftcoastnews.net
