Proof The Moon Is NOT 238,000 Miles Away
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
145 followers
210 views • 3 months ago

…. stick a fork in it already.  You live in a world, that simply does not exist.  The life long conditioned reality that’s been pumped into your head regarding the true nature of our world and our true origin, are all lies.  The earth is not a spinning ball flying endlessly through infinite space.   We did not come from an explosion called the Big Bang, an explosion we are told, that unlike all other explosions in the history of the world, did not explode and destroy things, but instead, this explosion “created” things, it created “everything”, me and you, the earth, planets, buildings, tables, chairs, everything…. it all came from nothing.  Space is fake.  There’s a firmament above us. We are at the center of everything.  The sun and moon are local. They are contained within the firmament. They circle above us, with great precision.  The sun does not set behind the curvature of the earth, it simply moves farther away, until it fades from our perception.  Stars are not giant gas balls, they are luminaries. Planets are not solid physical structures that we can “land” on.  Satellites are not “orbiting” the earth, they circle above us via helium balloons… NASA is the world’s largest, by far, consumer of helium.  You have been deceived. Wickedly, deceived. An attempt no doubt, to hide the fact that earth is intelligently designed, that we are intelligently designed … we are not haphazardly formed blobs of cells that came about by shear luck and circumstance.  We are not insignificant.  We were created by God, or our Creator.  We are at the center of it all.  Everything circles around and above us.  We are special.  This is what they attempt to hide from us.  They seek to hide the very existence, of God.  It’s time to face reality.  It’s time to tell these evil son’s of bitches to fuck off and go to hell.  It’s time to fuck them a new one and break free from their spell.  But first you’ve got to stop listening to their propaganda, and learn the truth.  
Amen.  Or as I like to say, Fuckin’a. 
Thank you.  Thank you very much.  You’re a good audience, ladies and gentlemen.  Good night.  And God bless. 

Keywords
sciencemoonevidenceprooflocaldupes-no-morefight-the-indoctrination
