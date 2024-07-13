Russia advance south of Donetsk, victory flag flies in Urozhayne now!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian troops advanced across Zaporozhye junction and south Donetsk, after the liberation of Staromayorsky now raised a flag in the center of Urozhainoye, marking the partial capture of the southern settlement. Ukrainian troops have been pushed back and are starting to retreat. After Urozhainoye, Russian forces will move towards Makarovka.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/