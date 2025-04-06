BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗Alexander Ovechkin has shattered Wayne Gretzky's legendary NHL goal record!.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
5 months ago

❗️Alexander Ovechkin has just shattered Wayne Gretzky's legendary NHL goal record!

The Washington Capitals forward scored his record-breaking 895th goal in a thrilling match against the New York Islanders.

HISTORIC: Alex Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's record with 895th goal

‘THE CHASING DAYS ARE DONE’

More:  ❗️"We did it": Ovechkin thanks all Russians, his team, and family after setting his NHL goal-scoring record

Earlier, Ovechkin scored the historic goal, breaking Gretzky’s record. The arena erupted in celebration of the achievement, Sputnik correspondent reported.

'Records are made to be broken, but who can score more goals than that?' — Wayne Gretzky congratulates Ovechkin on him beating his 26-year NHL record


