© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Commenting on the plight of the Ukrainian Army in Kurakhovo direction of the front, an officer of the Ukrainian Army with the call sign "Muchnoy", said that the city of Kurakhovo is doomed and that the surrender of this settlement may take place in the coming days and even hours................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/