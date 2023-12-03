Cold Heat - What is The Hutchison Effect?

The Hutchison Effect occurs as the result of radio wave interferences in a zone of spatial volume encompassed by high voltage sources, usually a Van de Graff generator, and two or more Tesla coils.





The effects produced include levitation of heavy objects, fusion of dissimilar materials such as metal and wood, the anomalous heating of metals without burning adjacent material, spontaneous fracturing of metals and both temporary and permanent changes in the crystalline structure and physical properties of metals.





The anomalous heating of metal without any evidence of burning or scorching of the adjacent materials (usually wood).





The spontaneous fracturing of metals, as occurs with the Hutchison Effect, is unique for two reasons:

(1) there is no evidence of an “external force” causing the fracturing, and;

(2) the method by which the metal separates involves a sliding motion in a sideways direction, horizontally. The metal simply comes apart





Given access to such energies, it is small wonder that the Hutchison Effect produces such bizarre phenomena. At the present time , the phenomena are difficult to reproduce with any regularity. The focus for the future, then, is first to increase the frequency of occurence of the effects, then to achieve some degree of precision in their control

The work is continuing at this time. Before long, we shall see what progress can be made.





Copyright (c) 1999 by Mark A. Solis





https://bendedreality.com/the-hutchison-effect-explained/





