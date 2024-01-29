Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️ From "The Coon" in Russia, the 28th Jan

Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️

📜 SITREP Latest: Three US militants were killed and 25 injured in a drone attack on a base in Jordan near the Syrian border, Biden said.

🔸Jordan denies that US militants died on their territory and claims that the deadly attack was carried out at the al-Tanf Occupation Base in Syria.

🔸Meanwhile, Iraq's Islamic Resistance announced new successful attacks on US targets in Iraq and Syria, as well as the defeat of a target in occupied Palestine.

🔸The US will not tolerate attacks on its forces in the Middle East and will "respond" to these actions, Pentagon said.

🔸Trump is blocking aid to Ukraine through senators and congressmen loyal to him and plans to continue to do so. Trump also called Biden an impotent man who can't solve a single problem in America, CNN reported.

🔸There is hysteria in the US Senate with demands to start a war with Iran.