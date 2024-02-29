BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian strikes of TOS "Solntsepek" - knocking out the occupiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from fortified positions in Krasnogorovka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
106 views • 02/29/2024

While Donetsk welcomes the warming of spring, Khokhols face a 3,000° Celsius rise in air temperature. With the strikes of TOS "Solntsepek", Russian troops are knocking out the occupiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from fortified positions in Krasnogorovka (between Donetsk and Marinka).

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are in the most dangerous position: the US is considering a new plan for rapid delivery of weapons to Ukraine from Pentagon stocks," - New York Times (https://archive.is/yKSQr).

Such a step will be a short-term measure to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces cope until Congress approves a larger package of military aid to Ukraine. The administration still has the authority to withdraw weapons and ammunition worth about $4 billion and transfer them to Kiev.

Earlier, Pentagon officials stated that they were not ready to use their stocks, but this is changing due to Ukraine's more dire situation on the battlefield. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are running out of artillery, air defense assets, and ammunition, and they are perhaps in the most dangerous position since the early months of the war, - writes NYT.



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
