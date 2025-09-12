The Lost Book of Enki Tablet XIII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki"
I said this last tablet, but this is the second to last tablet. Tablet XIV is the last.
Here's a synopsis for this chapter
Royal cities sprout with sacred precincts for the gods
Demigods serve as kings and priests in palaces and temples
Marduk promises his royal followers an eternal Afterlife
In Sumer, Inanna encourages belief in Resurrection
Celestial omens and foretelling oracles gain followings
Marduk proclaims the coming Age of the Ram as his sign
Ningishzidda builds stone observatories to show otherwise
Insurrections, wars, and invasions destabilize Enlilite lands
The mystery emissary appears to Enlil, foretells a calamity
Instructs Enlil to select a Worthy Man to lead survival
Enlil chooses Ibruum, scion of priestly royal family
Armies raised by Nabu attempt to seize the spaceport
Overruling Enki, the gods resort to Weapons of Terror
Ninurta and Nergal obliterate the spaceport and sinning cities
The drifting nuclear cloud brings death to all in Sumer