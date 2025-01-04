IT'S TIME TO ADDRESS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM ✡️.WESTERN MEDIA IS CONTROLLED BY ZIONISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western media is 90% - 95% owned by zionists ✡️.
They suppressed the #Epstein story for YEARS while he was abducting and raping children for Mossad ✡️.
The ROYAL FAMILY suppressed the story because they were blackmailed ✡️.
The USA 🇺🇸 Government is still suppressing it because it is infiltrated ✡️.
It’s time to address the elephant ✡️ in room
Source: https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1875531522092016008
Thumbnail: https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/youre-fired-heads-roll-over-jeffrey-epstein-coverup-leak/news-story/2527fc6fa3d30d7c24bd785cdcfa7e14?from=rss-flipboard
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/search/innocent-face-gifs