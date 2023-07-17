© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three Types of People in the World - Utilitarian Faction
There are three types of people in the world: 1) people who did not
take the shot 2) people who took the shot and regret it and 3) people
who took the shot and don't regret it... yet.
#utilitarianfaction #utilitarianparty #utilitarian #utility