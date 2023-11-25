The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Narnia & Rob Rock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
I pray you are enjoying this Thanksgiving weekend. Let's all enjoy an anointed experience with the compilation of legendary Christ-centered rockers Narnia with Rob Rock! So let's rock!
Video credit:
NARNIA & ROB ROCK Live in Chile 2023 Full Concert
Narnia @ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3NQG9Af
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/47sUw7D
Tomislav Ljubetic ♪
@tomislavljubeticmusic
https://www.youtube.com/@tomislavljubeticmusic
The Rock Almighty part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net