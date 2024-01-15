Create New Account
Natalie Winters Exposes RNC Collusion With The Chinese Communist Party.
Prevent Global Genocide
(Jan 15, 2024) Republican National Committee Chairmen and Treasurers have been flying to China to meet with officials in the Chinese Communist Party to discuss “campaign strategies” for over a decade.


Article by Natalie Winters: 'RNC Chairs, Treasurers Held Meetings With Chinese Communist Party Officials To Discuss ‘Campaign Strategy’ & China Policy.': https://warroom.org/rnc-chairs-treasurers-held-meetings-with-ccp-officials/


Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v475k26-natalie-winters-exposes-rnc-collusion-with-the-chinese-communist-party..html

current eventspoliticstreasoncorruptionamericarncwar roomsteve bannonccpchinese communist partyrepublican national committeenatalie winters

