The World Holds Its Breath Waiting To See What Israel Will Do In Gaza-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT16 2023

The Knesset has reopened its parliamentary session after taking a 40-minute break sparked by a rocket salvo at Jerusalem that sent attendees to bomb shelters.

Incoming rocket sirens are sounding in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as terrorists in the Gaza Strip launch long-range rockets at Israel’s largest cities in possibly the largest barrage since the initial salvo on October 7. Several loud explosions are heard over the areas, but there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The rockets are launched during the opening session of the Knesset, sending lawmakers and other attendants to bomb shelter and delaying the session. The question on everyone’s mind is will Israel take Gaza?

“Ashkelon shall see it, and fear; Gaza also shall see it, and be very sorrowful, and Ekron; for her expectation shall be ashamed; and the king shall perish from Gaza, and Ashkelon shall not be inhabited.” Zechariah 9:5 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the world is literally holding its collective breath waiting to see when Israel makes its move with ground troop in Gaza. We have heard statement from Iran, China and Russia against this, and we shall soon find out just how passionately they hold that position. Today here on Day 1,309 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, Gaza is being flattened but the rockets haven’t stopped. Things were so bad in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv this morning the emergency meeting of the Knesset was stopped and all members including Netanyahu hustled off to a bomb shelter. Israel has thus far wreaked apocalyptic destruction on Hamas in Gaza, but Hamas isn’t even close to stopped or slowing down. All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast.