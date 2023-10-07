Biden, Inc. [2022 - Tucker Carlson]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
E01 - 00:00:00
E02 - 00:24:12
E01 - The money
How did "middle class Joe," who's spent five decades as a public servant, and his family amass a massive personal fortune? We survey the lengths the Biden family has gone to enrich themselves at the expense of our country.
E02 - The coverup
This shocking episode details how the FBI, the CIA, the media, and the tech companies covered-up Joe Biden and his family's business practices and changed the course of history.