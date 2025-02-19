Inspecteur Banaan en de ontvoering van Mabella (1993, PC). part 2

So much work for a phone call.

Inspecteur Banaan en de ontvoering van Mabella ("Inspector Banana and the kidnapping of Mabella")is a point-and-click adeventure game developed by Dutch company Torpedo Software and published by Dutch company Davilex. It was probably only released in Dutch language.

The famous - and controversial - pop singer Mabella has been kidnapped upon arrival in Amsterdam. Inspector Banaan from Amsterdam Police is ordered to solve the case as fast as possible.

The game uses an interface similar to Sierra's SCI adventures. Unlike Sierra games, you have a feature that the game indicates when the cursor is over an usable object. While the characters are drawn cartoons, the backgrounds consist of photos of real-life locations in Amsterdam.