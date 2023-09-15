BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Todd Callender: Gov’t Will Trigger Deadly MARBURG Pandemic With 5G… Covid Was a Trial Run
GalacticStorm
350 views • 09/15/2023

Man in America | Todd Callender: Gov’t Will Trigger Deadly MARBURG Pandemic With 5G… Covid Was a Trial Run


Join me for an important discussion with attorney Todd Callender.

The Role of Law Enforcement in Public Health Emergencies (PDF)

https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/bja/214333.pdf


Marburg Declaration, Dec. 2020 Fed Register (PDF)

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-12-09/pdf/2020-26972.pdf


Apple: https://apple.co/3bEdO1S

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3u9k8Vd

Podbean: https://bit.ly/3A4Jasy

iHeart: https://bit.ly/3npOBea


Website: https://maninamerica.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@maninamerica

Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/man-in-america

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica

Gab: https://gab.com/ManInAmerica

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/maninamerica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManInAmericaUS


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
