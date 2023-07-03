BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chinese Invasion of Southern Border Accelerates, Thousands Enter, Busloads Sent to Sanctuary Cities
Alex Hammer
352 views • 07/03/2023

- Chinese migrants are entering the United States on foot at the southern border. Almost all are desperate, seeking a better life for themselves and their children. Some, however, are coming to commit acts of sabotage.  Chinese nationals are flying to Ecuador, which permits them to enter visa-free. They then make their way to the southern edge of the Darien Gap, about 66 miles of jungle separating Colombia and Panama. The migrants cross the natural barrier on foot, and once safely on the north side continue the journey to America, often by bus.


Some Chinese migrants are poor. Many, however, are middle-class. They can afford to pay $35,000 each to Mexican cartels to be smuggled into America.


"It's like an animal stampede before an earthquake," said "Sam," a Chinese migrant who crossed into America first in February at Brownsville, Texas, to Axios.


China's Saboteurs Are Coming to America

https://voz.us/chinas-saboteurs-are-coming-to-america/?lang=en

Another Bus of Illegals From Texas Arrives in Sanctuary City of L.A.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/another-bus-illegals-texas-arrives-sanctuary-city-l/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=another-bus-illegals-texas-arrives-sanctuary-city-l

Illinois to issue 'standardized' driver's licenses to illegal immigrants

https://voz.us/illinois-to-issue-standard-drivers-licenses-to-illegal-immigrants/?lang=en


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


