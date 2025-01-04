BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Latest selection of FPV drones on fiber optics against Ukrainian equipment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 5 months ago

In the latest selection of FPV drones on fiber optics against Ukrainian equipment, one can notice that the enemy is increasingly beginning to react to a new threat that hits equipment from below as it moves. 

Thus, on some (but far from all) M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFVs, homemade welded bumpers with chains began to appear, which, according to the idea, should counteract the standard initiation of the drone's cumulative warhead. 

The rest of the Bradleys that were targeted by drones were not equipped with such an attempt at additional protection. It is noteworthy that drone operators, when striking from the front, are increasingly trying to hit American IFVs in the lower frontal part, which is not equipped with dynamic protection modules.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy