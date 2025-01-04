In the latest selection of FPV drones on fiber optics against Ukrainian equipment, one can notice that the enemy is increasingly beginning to react to a new threat that hits equipment from below as it moves.

Thus, on some (but far from all) M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFVs, homemade welded bumpers with chains began to appear, which, according to the idea, should counteract the standard initiation of the drone's cumulative warhead.

The rest of the Bradleys that were targeted by drones were not equipped with such an attempt at additional protection. It is noteworthy that drone operators, when striking from the front, are increasingly trying to hit American IFVs in the lower frontal part, which is not equipped with dynamic protection modules.