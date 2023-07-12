Torque (1997, Amiga)

Torque is a shoot'em up developed and published by British company Shoah.

The game is insprired by the Uridium games. You ply a space fighter back and forth along a huge dreadnought. You need to destroy certain parts of the ship, than land to initiate the self-destruct sequence of the dreadnought. Some protruding parts of the dreadnought are obstacles you must not collide with. Enemy fighters will be sent from the ship, but they won't follow you at all or leave if you are more than one screen ahead of them. You can fly to the left and right and turn your ship around its axis in 90 degree turns. Speed can be adjusted.