Alternative Media and CSRQ

This vid talks about how alternative media people with large followings have been offered Sovereign status in the CSRQ system and therefor have taken a deal not to talk about it and to softly help the public accept and usher in "gold backed central bank Cabal digital currency". They can talk about whatever they want, EXCEPT the CSRQ system, which would expose the SOVEREIGN class. Please watch the first and 2nd vids in this series to learn about that.