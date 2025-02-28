Fighters Megamix (1996, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighters Megamix (ファイターズメガミックス) is a fighting game developed by Sega, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia) and Brazialian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).
Fighter Megamix is a 3D fighting game incorporating fighters from various Sega games, mostly from Virtua Fighter and Fighting Vipers, but also from Virtua Fighter Kids, Sonic the Fighters and Virtua Cop.
The game has a normal single player mode, a survival mode, a two player vs. mode, a training mode and a team battle mode. In team battle, you choose a number of characters and fight against a group of the same size controled by the CPU or a second player. You start with the first character and fight a one-round match against each character of the other group. Your health is not restored after a fight. If you loose a fight, you continue with the next character you chose.
The game lets you choose between Fighting Vipers style or Virtua Fighter style controls. You have a block, a punch and a kick, and the ability to evade on the third axis.
The normal single player mode has not a random series of fights. You choose one of up to 9 courses. Each course has a fixed series of 7 fights. At the beginning, only four courses are available. By beating course, you unlock both new courses and new characters. The game has a roster of 32 characters altogether.