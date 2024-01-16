PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS #HEARTDISEASE #STROKE DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/

#minerals #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing pre-existing conditions. Specifically heart disease and strokes that can be prevented by lifestyle and dietary changes. Contending these are caused by nutritional deficiencies sometimes just one vitamin or mineral.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article concerning a study of heart disease. The incidence of heart disease has declined 20% between 1999 and 2014. But this decline is not across the board in all income groups. The decline is seen in only the rich and middle class. It did not change much in the poor those whose annual income is $24,600 annually for a family of four.

Callers





Dee has questions about her hair loss.





Ester has been diagnosed with vaginal fibroids.





Sophia has questions about gut bacteria and probiotics.





Israel has questions concerning ulcerative colitis.





Louis has a torn meniscus but wants to avoid surgery.