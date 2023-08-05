4 BOMBSHELLS from Tucker Carlson's interview with Devon Archer

Glenn Beck





August 3, 2023





After Devon Archer testified before Congress about Joe Biden's knowledge of Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures, he joined Tucker Carlson on Twitter for a tell-all interview. Glenn reviews the 4 biggest bombshells from the interview, including what Hunter's role in the businesses really was, whether Joe Biden knew he was speaking with Hunter's business partners, and a letter from then-Vice President Biden thanking Archer for working with Hunter. Plus, Glenn explains why he believes Tucker handled this interview "expertly": "He approached him as a peer."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCGqqyZvG6Y