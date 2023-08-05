4 BOMBSHELLS from Tucker Carlson's interview with Devon Archer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
August 3, 2023
After Devon Archer testified before Congress about Joe Biden's knowledge of Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures, he joined Tucker Carlson on Twitter for a tell-all interview. Glenn reviews the 4 biggest bombshells from the interview, including what Hunter's role in the businesses really was, whether Joe Biden knew he was speaking with Hunter's business partners, and a letter from then-Vice President Biden thanking Archer for working with Hunter. Plus, Glenn explains why he believes Tucker handled this interview "expertly": "He approached him as a peer."
