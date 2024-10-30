© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boulevard of (KAMALA HARRIS) Fallacies - GREEN DAY Parody Song.
I'm sharing from, 'Brian Coyne' on YouTube
The Press said she was UNPOPULAR. Not anymore! Thanks to the PROPAGANDA machine, Kamala Harris is being propped up. But will her OVERBLOWN image float her across the finish line, or will reality BURST her BUBBLE? Time will tell.... Lyrics below:
I speak redundantly
That’s The only way I’ve ever known
The press won’t question me
And they make damn sure and I’m overblown
I say such empty things
On the Boulevard of Fallacies
My diversity
Is my whole appeal. I’m overblown
I’m overblown
I’m overblown
I’m overblown
So over…
Fake News is forced to have stand beside me
I’m all they’ve got no thanks to our democracy
Sometimes I wish my IQ was over 80
Till then I’m overblown
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, aah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
I flip flop all the time
People say I can’t make up my mind
I’m the border Czar
That’s a job that I’ve completely blown
Read between the lines
I’m a commie hiding in plain sight
Check my poll numbers. Honeymoon is done.
I’m overblown
I’m overblown
I’m overblown
I’m overblown
I’m overblown
Tim Walz is dumb enough to walk beside me
His shallow heart beats a-right in time with me
Sometimes I wish I had success to point to
Till then I’m overblown
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, aah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
I’m overblown
I’m over
(Instrumental)
I say such empty things
On the Boulevard of Fallacies
Where all reason sleeps
Open up your eyes. I’m over…
Fake News is forced to have stand beside me
I’m all they’ve got no thanks to our democracy
Sometimes I wish my IQ was over 80
Till then I’m overblown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhWWnIWX6Qk&ab_channel=BrianCoyne