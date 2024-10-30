BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boulevard of (Kamala Harris) Fallacies: Green Day Parody Song
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Boulevard of (KAMALA HARRIS) Fallacies - GREEN DAY Parody Song.

I'm sharing from, 'Brian Coyne' on YouTube 

The Press said she was UNPOPULAR. Not anymore! Thanks to the PROPAGANDA machine, Kamala Harris is being propped up. But will her OVERBLOWN image float her across the finish line, or will reality BURST her BUBBLE? Time will tell.... Lyrics below: I speak redundantly That’s The only way I’ve ever known The press won’t question me And they make damn sure and I’m overblown I say such empty things On the Boulevard of Fallacies My diversity Is my whole appeal. I’m overblown I’m overblown I’m overblown I’m overblown So over… Fake News is forced to have stand beside me I’m all they’ve got no thanks to our democracy Sometimes I wish my IQ was over 80 Till then I’m overblown Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, aah-ah Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah I flip flop all the time People say I can’t make up my mind I’m the border Czar That’s a job that I’ve completely blown Read between the lines I’m a commie hiding in plain sight Check my poll numbers. Honeymoon is done. I’m overblown I’m overblown I’m overblown I’m overblown I’m overblown Tim Walz is dumb enough to walk beside me His shallow heart beats a-right in time with me Sometimes I wish I had success to point to Till then I’m overblown Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, aah-ah Ah-ah, ah-ah I’m overblown I’m over (Instrumental) I say such empty things On the Boulevard of Fallacies Where all reason sleeps Open up your eyes. I’m over… Fake News is forced to have stand beside me I’m all they’ve got no thanks to our democracy Sometimes I wish my IQ was over 80 Till then I’m overblown

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhWWnIWX6Qk&ab_channel=BrianCoyne

